Animals treated to pumpkins as Halloween comes early to Detroit Zoo

Halloween has arrived early at Detroit Zoo, where animals have already been tucking into pumpkins.
Filled with their favourite treats, they are consumed delicately or brutally, according to the species.
As always, the highlight for many zoo visitors was the distribution of pumpkins to the polar bears, who toiled both above and below the water to acquire their orange surprises.
Curator of mammals Elizabeth Arbaugh says it's the zoo staff's mission to make sure animals' habitats are enriched, and this is a solid — and fun — way to do that.
"It's great fun for the animals, and it's an up close and personal time for guests to come and interact with our zookeepers and see our animals up close," Arbaugh said.