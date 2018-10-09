The United States and Turkey are leading calls for Riyadh to provide evidence on the whereabouts of missing Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Pressure mounts on Saudi Arabia over missing journalist
NBC’s Richard Engel reported for Good Morning Europe about the growing concerns about Khashoggi, who was last seen leaving the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last Tuesday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to provide video evidence showing Khashoggi leaving the consulate.
US President Donald Trump said he was concerned about the case.