Bulgarian national radio reported on Tuesday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Bulgarian television reporter Viktoria Marinova, whose body was found in the town of Ruse after she reported on possible government corruption.
Bulgarian radio says suspect has been arrested in connection with journalist's slaying: AP
Prosecutors opened an investigation into the suspected misuse of European Unions funds on Monday, while police investigate Marinova's rape and murder. Her body was found on Saturday dumped in the Danube river.
Marinova, 30, hosted a TV show that featured two investigative journalists who were detained for their work on suspected fraud involving EU funds.
An interior ministry spokeswoman said the ministry may issue a statement later on Tuesday.