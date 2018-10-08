In this edition of The Brief from Brussels: an interview with British philosopher A.C. Grayling who is calling for a second Brexit referendum.
Getting philosophical on Brexit
"Any hopes that the new Foreign Secretary would tone down the rhetoric were quickly dispelled recently with Jeremy Hunt’s appalling and indefensible comparison of the EU to a ‘Soviet prison’- prompting Nigel Farage to remark that Hunt was now ‘talking his language.’"Seb Dance British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
"A large majority of the European Parliament voted to trigger article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty. This majority included many of Fidesz’s colleagues in the EPP (traditionally a very pro-EU grouping) whose affiliation to the EPP is being seriously tested by Fidesz’s membership."Jean Lambert London's Green Party Member of the European Parliament
"These are turbulent times and the way the UK has conducted Brexit talks is threatening our future relationship with the EU. We can’t afford to alienate ourselves even more by offering Orban political support in exchange for his."Jude Kirton-Darling British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
Also: EU under shock after murder of Bulgarian journalist - Rapid and unprecedented change is needed to halt global warming, a U.N. report said - NATO for the first time stages a disaster response drill in Serbia.