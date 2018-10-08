BREAKING NEWS

Getting philosophical on Brexit

In this edition of The Brief from Brussels: an interview with British philosopher A.C. Grayling who is calling for a second Brexit referendum.

Also: EU under shock after murder of Bulgarian journalist - Rapid and unprecedented change is needed to halt global warming, a U.N. report said - NATO for the first time stages a disaster response drill in Serbia.