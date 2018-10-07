UK's third largest party 'will back second Brexit vote'

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that her party would undoubtedly support a second referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union if the matter went to a vote in the House of Commons.

She suggested, however, that the Scottish National party would seek a guarantee that Scotland would not be forced to accept the terms of any Brexit deal if the country once again voted to remain in contrast to the rest of the UK.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, Sturgeon said: "Our bottom line is membership of the single market and the customs union. I cannot envisage the SNP MPs voting for something that doesn't contain that. Don't forget Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU."

Her comments came as up to 100,000 people marched through Edinburgh on Saturday calling for Scottish independence.

It's one of a number of recent events, organised by the pressure group All Under One Banner, which have been taking place across the country.

The marches coincided with the start of the SNP's annual conference in Glasgow.

The renewed calls for independence will be encouraging for the SNP, although Sturgeon feels that these are being driven by confusion over Brexit.

“I will set out what I think the next steps are when we are at the end of this phase of negotiations,” Sturgeon told Marr. “The future EU-UK relationship is the context in which Scotland would decide that question of independence, so it will shape some of the answers to questions people have."

The SNP is the third largest party in Westminster and as such would have significant sway in any knife-edge vote on a second referendum or final Brexit deal.