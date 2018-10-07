Romania's marriage referendum fails to attract enough voters

A referendum which sought to change Romania's constitution to make gay marriage less accessible has failed to meet the minimum turnout needed for the result to be valid.

The country's national election bureau said Sunday that only 20.4% of voters took part, significantly less than the required 30% baseline.

What happened?

Romania held a controversial referendum on October 6 and 7 that could have made it harder than ever for gay marriage to be legalised.

Same-sex marriage or civil unions are already illegal and the poll was a bid to make it harder to unpick this legislation.

It came after the approval of same-sex marriage in a host of EU countries since the turn of this century.

Campaigners behind the referendum wanted to stop this wave washing into Romania.

What were voters asked?

Romanians were asked if they wanted to change the constitution to recognise marriage as being between a man and a woman.

The gender-neutral definition at present has it as being “a union of spouses”.

Coalition for the Family, a group of NGOs that helped trigger the vote, feared the current wording opened the door to gay marriage being legalised in the future.

Read more about Romania's marriage referendum.