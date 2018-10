Beyond the referendum: Back to Romania's real priorities, back to empowerment | View

By Oana Bîzgan

In an act that defied pundits' expectations, Romanians rejected a highly divisive initiative aimed at modifying the Constitution and defining "family" as a marriage between a woman and a man. The referendum, which had the backing of the main political forces and a coalition of the major Christian denominations, failed to meet the 30% turnout threshold. The polarisation brought about by the issue will not easily disappear. Political and religious leaders should reflect on the message the majority of Romanians delivered this past weekend. But the best way to move forward and leave behind the accumulated tension is to re-centre the public's attention to topics that are highly relevant for Romania's future. One of them: how to close the gender gap and ensure that our girls and women get the place they deserve in our society.

Despite the heated debate, few were able to convincingly identify the benefits of the referendum - a key reason for its failure. This stands in sharp contrast with the real moral and economic costs generated by widespread gender discrimination in Romania. We have a moral duty to put an end to a situation that has transformed the country into a two-track society, in which some are encouraged to follow their dreams, while others have to overcome unimaginable barriers. We also have to pay attention to the numbers and realise the magnitude of the negative consequences. #MeToo has shaken up things globally, now it's important to get concrete country by country. We need to focus on specifics and actions that help drive a genuine empowerment drive and wave in Romania, and more widely in Eastern Europe.