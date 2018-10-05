BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Taste

Thierry Voison shares his recipe for Marinated Mackerel with Wasabi sorbet with "Taste"

Now Reading:

Thierry Voison shares his recipe for Marinated Mackerel with Wasabi sorbet with "Taste"

Thierry Voison shares his recipe for Marinated Mackerel with Wasabi sorbet with "Taste"
Text size Aa Aa

Thierry Voisin, 1-star Michelin chef's recipe for Marinated mackerel with wasabi sorbet.

Ingredients:

1 mackerel

vinegar

For the Vegetable jelly:

baby carrots

yellow leeks

spring onions

200 g vegetable stock

7.5 cl kelp juice (Kombu juice)

10 cl shellfish juice

pepper

coriander

6 cl of champagne

2 gelatine sheets

Orange zest

For the Wakamé jam:

250 g of kombu

250 g of wakamé

100 g of wakamé puree

10 cl white vinegar

100 g sugar

For the Wasabi sorbet:

21 g wasabi

24 g wasabi leaves

90 g of inverted or normal sugar

150 g cream

30 cl milk

Grape seed oil

Step by step :

  • Fillet the mackerel , and marinate it in salt for three hours. Rinse for 90 minutes. Marinate for 10 minutes in rice vinegar.
  • Dice the vegetables and cook in the stock, Add the gelatine.
  • Cook the kelp jam.
  • For the wasabi sorbet, heat the milk and cream, add the inverted sugar, oil and wasabi leaves.
  • Add the grated wasabi. Allow to cool, and then freeze before serving.

More from Taste