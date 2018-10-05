Thierry Voisin, 1-star Michelin chef's recipe for Marinated mackerel with wasabi sorbet.
Thierry Voison shares his recipe for Marinated Mackerel with Wasabi sorbet with "Taste"
Ingredients:
1 mackerel
vinegar
For the Vegetable jelly:
baby carrots
yellow leeks
spring onions
200 g vegetable stock
7.5 cl kelp juice (Kombu juice)
10 cl shellfish juice
pepper
coriander
6 cl of champagne
2 gelatine sheets
Orange zest
For the Wakamé jam:
250 g of kombu
250 g of wakamé
100 g of wakamé puree
10 cl white vinegar
100 g sugar
For the Wasabi sorbet:
21 g wasabi
24 g wasabi leaves
90 g of inverted or normal sugar
150 g cream
30 cl milk
Grape seed oil
Step by step :
- Fillet the mackerel , and marinate it in salt for three hours. Rinse for 90 minutes. Marinate for 10 minutes in rice vinegar.
- Dice the vegetables and cook in the stock, Add the gelatine.
- Cook the kelp jam.
- For the wasabi sorbet, heat the milk and cream, add the inverted sugar, oil and wasabi leaves.
- Add the grated wasabi. Allow to cool, and then freeze before serving.