Tories back Hungary's Orbán: What do UK MEPs think? | View

In the European Parliament’s recent vote on the rule of law in Hungary, the British Tories were the only governing conservative party in western Europe to oppose measures to censure Viktor Orbán.

We sent them severals questions: on the Conservatives’ decision to vote against triggering the Article 7 process, Orban’s support for Brexit, the rule of law in Hungary and Orban’s claim that the Sargentini report is an attempt to punish the Hungarian people.

A media spokesperson declined euronews’ invitation on behalf of the Conservative MEPs, adding that Daniel Dalton had already expressed his views in an article for the UK's Telegraph. Should any Conservatives wish to explain their position on euronews, we will publish it here.

This is what the British members of the European Parliament who answered had to say (for most of them, follow the links to read their full answers):

It’s clear there was a trade

Molly Scott Cato, Green MEP for South West England and Gibraltar, says the Tories’ support for Orbán seems to have come in exchange for his call for a good Brexit deal. It shows “the desperately weak position” the UK is left in after voting to leave the EU, she says, adding “our government is now cosying up to fascists.”

Orban’s actions are not a proxy for Brexit debate

Alex Mayer, Labour Party MEP for the East of England region, argues the Tories were wrong to see the Article 7 vote as a plebiscite on the rights of a nation to not be dictated to by the EU. “The British government has hard questions to answer if it believes Orbán’s actions are compatible with British values, let alone European ones,” she says.

Do Tories see democracy as a priority?

Julie Ward, Labour Party MEP for the North West England Region, says Brexit has left the Tories scrambling to find new allies, with hard-right Brexiteers ready to leave the EU at any cost. “Their disregard for the grave attacks on human rights, democracy and rule of law in Hungary and other countries, is further proof of how little they care about the fundamental values which protect lives,” she writes.

Long list of questionable developments

Here are the answers we received from Richard Corbett, Labour Party MEP for Yorkshire and Humber:

Euronews: As an opposition MEP, what do you think of this choice of your Conservative colleagues?

Richard Corbett: Here are the links to the press statements we put out as a Labour delegation:

http://www.eurolabour.org.uk/hungary-viktor-orban-theresa-may-eu-fundamental-rights-infringement-proceedings

http://www.eurolabour.org.uk/viktor-orban-hungary-eu-rule-of-law-fundamental-values

Euronews: Do you agree with those who say that the main reason for such a vote was Mr Orbán’s support in Brexit talks?

Richard Corbett: Yes, it probably was a factor.

Euronews: What is your opinion on the situation in Hungary and, in particular, on the rule of law in that country compared to other EU members?

Richard Corbett: Given the long list of questionable developments, it is legitimate for the EU to seek explanations and to respond as necessary.

Euronews: Do you agree with what Viktor Orbán wrote in his letter to British Conservative MEPs, saying that the Sargentini report “is a verdict against Hungary and the Hungarian people” and not a critic of his government and his policies?

Richard Corbett: No, it's not a verdict against Hungary. It is to start a procedure concerning actions of the Hungarian government. Those actions do not seem beneficial for the Hungarian people.

