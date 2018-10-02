UK Tories' support for Orbán - Conservatives fear criticising Hungary | View

The Tories were the only governing conservative party in western Europe to support Viktor Orbán in the European Parliament’s vote on the rule of law in Hungary.

At euronews, we believe all views matter. To better understand that vote, its reasons and possible consequences, we asked British members of the European Parliament from different political parties to share their perspective on this subject by answering our questions.

Here are the answers of Theresa Griffin, Labour MEP for the North West of England:

Euronews: The UK is the only Western European country whose almost all representatives of the ruling party in the EP voted against the Sargentini report on the situation in Hungary. As an opposition MEP, what do you think of this choice of your Conservative colleagues?

Theresa Griffin: It is not only extremely disappointing, but also deeply worrying, that the majority of British Conservative MEPs voted to support Viktor Orban’s hardline authoritarian government in Hungary. There have been attacks on migrants, journalists have been harassed, political opponents have been persecuted and the judiciary has been undermined - these actions are not compatible with European values. By opposing these measures against Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz government, the Tories are condoning his actions.

But given the Tories sit with some deeply questionable people, including Islamophobes, anti-Semites and white supremacists, in their Group in the European Parliament, it comes as no surprise that Theresa May and the Tories would be willing to make common cause with the Hungarian government if they think it will further their interests.