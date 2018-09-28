UK Tories' support for Orbán – It's clear that there was a trade | View

The Tories were the only governing conservative party in western Europe to support Viktor Orbán in the European Parliament’s vote on the rule of law in Hungary.

At euronews, we believe all views matter. To better understand that vote, its reasons and possible consequences, we asked British members of the European Parliament from different political parties to share their perspective on this subject by answering our questions.

Here are the answers of Molly Scott Cato, Green MEP for South West England and Gibraltar:

Euronews: The UK is the only Western European country whose almost all representatives of the ruling party in the EP voted against the Sargentini report on the situation in Hungary. As an opposition MEP, what do you think of this choice of your Conservative colleagues?

Molly Scott Cato: I'm shocked that my government would decide to support Orbán's government which has clearly violated fundamental European values. Here is my press release at the time: http://mollymep.org.uk/2018/09/12/hungary-vote-tories/

Euronews: Do you agree with those who say that the main reason for such a vote was Mr Orbán’s support in Brexit talks?

Molly Scott Cato: Although the British members of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) provided a legalistic explanation for their vote it was undermined by the fact that they had voted to support a similar resolution in the case of Malta. It's clear that there was a trade here between the British Tories' support for Orbán and his statement earlier this week that Britain should receive a good Brexit deal: https://www.politico.eu/article/viktor-orban-dont-punish-the-uk-because-of-brexit/

This shows the desperately weak position we are left in after voting to leave the EU – our government is now cosying up to fascists. It also makes you wonder the influence that unsavoury far-right politicians in the ECR group have had on the British Tories here in the Parliament.