Nobels in Numbers: Euronews brings you stats about the famous prize

The Nobel Prize in Numbers
- So far the Nobel Prize has been awarded 585 times with a total of 923 prizes, of which were 896 people and 27 organisations.
- Some were awarded the prize several times, this meant a total of 892 prizes and 24 organisations.
- A total of 844 men and 48 women have received the award.
More than one prize
- Receiving the most awards is The Red Cross International Committee which received the Nobel Prize in 1917, 1944 and 1963;
- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) received it twice (1954 and 1981);
- American John Bardeen received the Nobel Prize in Physics twice (1956 and 1952);
- Marie Curie was awarded the prize twice - in chemistry (1911) and physics (1903);
- The Curie family has a selection of Nobel Prizes. Marie's two (above). One for Pierre (he shared Physics in 1903). One for the couple's daughter Irène Joliot-Curie (Chemistry 1935) which she shared with her husband, Frédéric Joliot. On top of these, Marie and Pierre's son-in-law Henry Labouisse accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of UNICEF (he was Executive Director) in 1965.
- Linus Pauling, the chemistry winner of 1954, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1962.
Youngest
- Malala Yousafzai, Pakistan's only winner and the youngest, won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of only 17, overthrowing a century-old record of British lawmaker William Lawrence Bragg, who was awarded a Nobel Prize in Physics aged 25-years-old in 1915 (a joint winner with his father).
Oldest
- The oldest distinguished scholar is Leonid Hurwicz, who at the age of 90 became an economic’s prize-winner in 2007.
- Meanwhile, Doris Lessing is the eldest woman and was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2007 at the age of 88.
- The eldest Nobel Prize living winner today is 98-year-old Swiss biochemist Edmond Henri Fischer, who won for medicine in 1992.
- The average age of those awarded is 60 years old.
- According to statistics, economists are recognised being the oldest winners, with an average age of 67 years.
- The average age of the youngest are physicists at 55.
Groups of families
Five married couples (Marie Curie & Pierre Curie, Irene Joliot-Curie & Frederic Joliot, Gerty Cori & Carl Cori, May-Britt Moser & Edvard I Moser, Alva Myrdal & Gunnar Myrdal)