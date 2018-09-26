European Language Day: Which country speaks the most foreign languages? Euronews Answers

As many as 65% of European citizens between the ages of 25 and 64 speak at least one foreign language, according to data published on the occasion of the European Day of Languages on Wednesday.

The same Eurostat report, based on data from 2016, found the highest language proficiency in Sweden (97% of citizens speak at least one foreign language), Latvia, Denmark and Lithuania (96%), Luxembourg (95%), Finland and Malta (92% ) and Estonia (91%).