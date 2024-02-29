A cinematic feast: Budapest hosts Francophone Film Days festival

By Euronews

14th Francophone Film Days in Budapest feature Oscar & Cesar nominees, celebrating French cinema until Mar 10, expanding to 16 cities

Oscar and Cesar award-nominee films are set to be screened at the 14th edition of the Francophone Film Days in Budapest.

The film festival aims to show the year's best French-speaking films, among them titles like The Three Musketeers: Milady. Participants will be able to meet the directors and actors of several of the 25 films expected to screen in the Hungarian capital.

"The French language, it is something that so many people across the world have in common," Claire Legras, Ambassador of France in Budapest, said.

"So it is really a language with proud history, a language for today and a language for tomorrow. So we will now have the cinematographic celebration of francophonie."

The Francophone Film Days will run until 10 March in Budapest. A selection of the programme will be screened in 16 cities in the countryside in the coming weeks.