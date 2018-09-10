Protesters rage in Koethen as two Afghans are arrested for German man's murder

An estimated two and a half thousand people took to the streets in an anti-migrant demonstration in the German city of Koethen last night, following the arrest of two Afghan men in connection with the death of a 22-year-old German national.

Local media reported that the man died after a violent confrontation, but the autopsy indicated that died of heart failure which was not linked to his injuries.

The incident allegedy took place at a playground, with German media reporting it stemmed from an argument between the men. Candles and flowers have been laid against a tree on the spot.

Germany has been experiencing the most violent right-wing protests in decades after the death two weeks ago of another German man in the city of Chemnitz, southeast of Koethen, for which two asylum seekers - a Syrian and an Iraqi - were arrested.

The country is deeply divided over Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2015 decision to allow in over a million migrants, many of them refugees from wars in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

A row over the veracity of reports that supporters of the far right hounded migrants in Chemnitz has inflamed tensions over immigration in Merkel's 'grand coalition' only two months after she reached a truce with her Bavarian sister party on the same issue.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, of the Bavarian Christian Social Union has described migration as "the mother of all problems."