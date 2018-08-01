The French Government has survived two Parliamentary votes of no-confidence over the fall-out from the Benalla Affair.
President Macron's Government survives wins of no-confidence over Benalla Affair
President Macron has been under intense scrutiny since footage emerged of his former bodyguard assaulting members of the public on May Day.
Two motions of no-confidence were tabled against the Government: one from the right, and another from the left. Each vote was defeated with a large majority.
When Macron won his presidency in 2017, he did so with an overwhelming majority. Whilst this remains unaffected, the scandal has impacted his stance with the public – with recent polls showing his popularity has dipped to 36%.
With five judicial indictments to come, as well as a Senate inquiry, French opposition parties are unlikely to let the scandal drop until it’s clear just how much, and what, the President was aware of.