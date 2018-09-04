French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed a former Green lawmaker as his new environment minister, hoping to inject new life into his administration after a summer of problems and before another round of reforms.
Hulot resignation forces Macron's third reshuffle
Francois de Rugy succeeds Nicholas Hulot, a popular eco-campaigner who resigned live on radio last week over what he felt were the government's hollow commitments on environmental policy.
Another popular minister leaving the cabinet is Laura Flessel who announced her resignation as minister of sport citing "personal reasons".
A former Olympic fencing champion, Flessel was in government for just 16 months. She will be replaced by former Olympic swimmer Roxana Maracineanu.
This is Macron's third reshuffle since taking office in 2017; it had not expected before the European elections in May 2019.