Tens of thousands of residents from Northern California await permission to return to their homes as firefighters gain more control of the sixth most destructive blaze in state history.
California fires under control
More than a thousand homes and more than 400 businesses and other buildings in the path of the blaze have been reduced to ruins
NBC'S Miguel Almaguer says, "You can see flames have been racing down this hillside for the last several minutes ... this tree is going up ... everything here is going to burn."
It's since gale-force winds whipped the flames that jumped over a river into Redding and nearby communities last Thursday.
But lack of winds on Tuesday helped around 4,000 firemen gain significant ground.
Six people have been killed, including two firefighters.
Locals are in Shasta County show their appreciation to the men who fought the flames for so long.