California's wildfires: deadly blaze continues to spread

Officials in California are warning that the state's deadliest current wildfire is spreading despite thousands of firefighters trying to get it under control.

The blaze in Shasta county in northern California has killed six people so far, including two children and their great-grandmother.

Leonard Moty from the Shasta county board of supervisors says it remains unpredictable with strong winds fanning the flames:

"I've never seen a fire with such destruction here in this area ever before. I would tell you I've been out there in many of the areas with the fire personnel looking at the destruction, I will tell you that your firefighters are doing an extraordinary job battling this blaze.

More than 36,000 hectares of drought-parched vegetation have been scorched since Monday when the blaze erupted.

A total of 38,000 people have been evacuated from Shasta County and the state's Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in the area, as well as three others.