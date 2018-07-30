Officials in California are warning that the state's deadliest current wildfire is spreading despite thousands of firefighters trying to get it under control.
California's wildfires: deadly blaze continues to spread
The blaze in Shasta county in northern California has killed six people so far, including two children and their great-grandmother.
Leonard Moty from the Shasta county board of supervisors says it remains unpredictable with strong winds fanning the flames:
"I've never seen a fire with such destruction here in this area ever before. I would tell you I've been out there in many of the areas with the fire personnel looking at the destruction, I will tell you that your firefighters are doing an extraordinary job battling this blaze.
More than 36,000 hectares of drought-parched vegetation have been scorched since Monday when the blaze erupted.
A total of 38,000 people have been evacuated from Shasta County and the state's Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in the area, as well as three others.