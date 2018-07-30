Donald Trump will welcome fellow populist Giuseppe Conte to the White House on Monday afternoon.
Watch live: Trump set to meet Italy PM Giuseppe Conte
Italy’s Prime Minister will have a one-to-one meeting with the US president before wider discussions between their entourages.
You can watch key parts of the visit in the video player, above, which is set to begin around 18h CET.
Conte leads a populist coalition in Italy and could prove to be one of Trump’s closest allies in Europe.
Both have similar views on immigration with Conte’s government clamping down on the arrival of migrant boats to Italy.