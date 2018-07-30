US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte meet at the White House

Even before Monday’s meeting it was clear that US President Donald Trump and fellow populist, Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte had much in common.

With their like-minded views on trade and immigration , following a meeting in the White house - they have even more to bond them, with Conte turning out to be Trump's main ally in Europe.

"Today Prime Minister Conte and I are pleased to announce a new strategic dialogue between Italy and United States that will enhance cooperation on a range of issues," said Trump.

Conte took office last month promising to bring radical change to Italy.

"Italy is becoming a reference country in Europe and a privileged partner of the United States when it comes to facing challenges such as terrorism and all the crisis that concern the mediterranean area in particular Libya." he said.

The two men also share the same scepticism over free trade, although Conte's distrust of multinational agreements risks Trump's goal of eliminating all EU customs tariffs.

Trump told reporters:" a few days ago I met with President Juncker of the European Commission. We had a great meeting. Following that meeting we announced the breakthrough agreement to remove trade barriers and increase USA exports".

In response, Conte said:

"It is a deal that I think is crucial to put into effect as soon as possible - joining efforts together in order to grant Italian, European and American citizens those benefits resulting from more equal trade relations that are based on mutual reciprocity."

US sanctions on Iran, which hurt Italian-Iranian commercial relations, where also discussed with Trump saying he'd be willing to meet with Iran's leaders to discuss a new deal related to the country's nuclear program,