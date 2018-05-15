Mid East conflict: What happens next?

NBC's correspondent Matt Bradley explains it's been hard to say where the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been going over the last several decades, but now it seems to face an almost an impossible setback.

"At this point, there's no reason for the Palestinians to want to go back to the table," he says. "Those in the West Bank are not going to want to necessarily negotiate with an Israeli government that has a new found confidence. Let's remember here, Netanyahu is experiencing a surge in popularity in Israel, he has a newly strengthened alliance with the United States, new confidence that the United States will back him up, no matter which step he takes."

He added, by moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Trump administration has essentially leap frogged a very careful and very structured, decades long process. This unilateral decision puts Israel ahead of the peace process by leaps and bounds more than had been agreed upon back in Oslo in the 1990s.