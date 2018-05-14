Live updates: Death toll rises at Gaza protests

Israeli troops killed at least 41 Palestinians and wounded hundreds more along the Gaza border on Monday, Palestinian health officials said, as protesters streamed to the frontier for the climax of a six-week demonstration that coincided with the US preparing to open its embassy in Jerusalem.

Protests were expected to escalate during the day, the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding, as loudspeakers on Gaza mosques urged Palestinians to join the so-called "Great March of Return".

“Today is the big day when we will cross the fence and tell Israel and the world we will not accept being occupied forever,” Gaza science teacher Ali, who declined to give his last name, told Reuters.

“Many may get martyred today, so many, but the world will hear our message. Occupation must end,” he said.

The fatalities included a 14-year-old boy and a man in a wheelchair, according to health officials, who said some 900 protesters were injured including at least 200 by live bullets.

The latest casualties raised the Palestinian death toll to 61 since the protests began on March 30.

The US has echoed Israel in accusing Gaza’s ruling Hamas movement of instigating violence, an allegation it denies.

The protests come as Israeli leaders and a US delegation, including President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were due to attend the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem.

The Palestinians, who want their own future state with its capital in East Jerusalem, have been outraged by Trump’s shift from previous administrations’ preference for keeping the US Embassy in Tel Aviv pending progress in peace efforts.

US officials, including Trump’s Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt, have celebrated the move.

However, many have condemned the decision.