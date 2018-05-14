Big-hearted people in Kyiv have offered football fans a free roof over their heads for the Champions League climax later this month.
Kyiv locals offer free couches for footy fans priced out of Champions League finale
They mobilised on social media after noticing prices for hotels had shot up.
The Ukrainian capital will host the final of Europe’s money-spinning football tournament, which will see Liverpool take on Real Madrid.
Locals offered up their homes after a comparative map emerged on Twitter showing Kyiv accommodation prices before and after the final.
One place was advertised for €1,592 for the evening of the final — Saturday, May 26 — before falling to just €17-a-night the following Wednesday.
Groups were set up on Facebook to match bed-seeking football fans with locals offering a free couch for the night.
One, called ‘Kiev FREE couch for football fans 26/05/18’, had nearly 6,000 members at the time of writing.
The forum, a taste of which you can browse in the photo gallery below, has also been used to help visiting fans find their feet in the city.