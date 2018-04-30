Afghanistan blasts kills four

Two explosions targeted central Kabul on Monday morning, killing at least four people, including a journalist, and wounding eight other people, authorities said.

Three people were killed by the initial blast and six were wounded, according to Mohammad Asim, chief of the Kabul ambulance service.

The first explosion was soon followed by the second.

Police officer Jan Agha said the journalist died in the second blast, which also wounded two police officers.

Kabul chief of police Dawood Amin says the area of Kabul that was targeted includes foreign offices.

The director of Wazir Akbarkhan Hospital, said several people suffering injuries from the blast were being treated at the hospital.