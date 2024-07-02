Video. The urgent hospital evacuation in southern Gaza

Abdallah Hamdan, head of the emergency unit, stated that patients and equipment were moved to Nasser Hospital as the European Hospital became non-functional. UNRWA's planning director, Sam Rose, reported that around 250,000 people, over 10% of Gaza's population, are in the evacuation zone, with 50,000 more potentially fleeing. Evacuees are directed to an overcrowded coastal tent camp with limited services.

