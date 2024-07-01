EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
Prisoners listen to a Ukrainian sergeant of the Battalion Arey during an interview in a prison.
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Inmates to soldiers, Ukraine's mobilization of prisoners

For the first time, inmates from prisons and penal colonies are included. Under a new law, inmates can be paroled after an interview, medical exam, and conviction review. Certain offenders are excluded from mobilization. Deputy Justice Minister Olena Vysotska reported that over 3,000 prisoners have joined military units. About 27,000 inmates could be eligible. The Arey Battalion is training these recruits, seeing potential in their motivation and desire to serve.

For the first time, inmates from prisons and penal colonies are included. Under a new law, inmates can be paroled after an interview, medical exam, and conviction review. Certain offenders are excluded from mobilization. Deputy Justice Minister Olena Vysotska reported that over 3,000 prisoners have joined military units. About 27,000 inmates could be eligible. The Arey Battalion is training these recruits, seeing potential in their motivation and desire to serve.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from No Comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT