Offerings to the sun
No Comment
Video. Honoring the sun, the Inca Inti Raymi celebration

The Inti Raymi, performed during the southern hemisphere's winter solstice, was celebrated in other Andean countries as well. This year's celebration took place in Scsayhuaman, a temple in Cusco, Peru. The government expects thousands of tourists for the event, which includes various activities associated with the Inti Raymi performance.

