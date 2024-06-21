EventsEventsPodcasts
People practice Yoga at the the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard to mark international Yoga Day in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 21, 2024.
Video. Hundreds of yogis gather in New Delhi to celebrate International Yoga

In India's capital city New Delhi, hundreds of people gathered at the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard to celebrate International Yoga Day.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the event.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the event.

