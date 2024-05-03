Video. Highway collapse in southern China kills at least 36 people

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed road section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
A section of a highway collapsed after heavy rains in southern China, sending cars tumbling down a slope and leaving at least 36 people dead, authorities said on Thursday.

Thirty other people had injuries, none of them life-threatening, a government statement said.

