Video. Highway collapse in southern China kills at least 36 people

Highway collapse in southern China kills at least 36 people
A section of a highway collapsed after heavy rains in southern China, sending cars tumbling down a slope and leaving at least 36 people dead, authorities said on Thursday.
Thirty other people had injuries, none of them life-threatening, a government statement said.