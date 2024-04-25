Covered in prayer shawls, Jewish men of the Cohanim Priestly caste participate in a blessing Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, April 25, 2024.
no comment

Video. Thousands of Jewish worshippers attend priestly blessing ceremony

Jewish worshippers convened at the Western Wall in Jerusalem for the traditional priestly blessing ceremony, held semi-annually during the intermediate periods of Passover and Sukkot.

Jewish worshippers convened at the Western Wall in Jerusalem for the traditional priestly blessing ceremony, held semi-annually during the intermediate periods of Passover and Sukkot.

The priestly blessing is known as “birkat kohanim” in Hebrew.

More from no comment

Latest video