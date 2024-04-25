Video. Thousands of Jewish worshippers attend priestly blessing ceremony

Jewish worshippers convened at the Western Wall in Jerusalem for the traditional priestly blessing ceremony, held semi-annually during the intermediate periods of Passover and Sukkot.
The priestly blessing is known as “birkat kohanim” in Hebrew.
