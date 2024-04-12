Video. Ukrainian firefighters rescue five puppies

Firefighters from the Sumy region branch of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service rescued five puppies while they were battling a blaze at a non-residential in the city of Sumy.
The puppies escaped the blaze unharmed and were returned to their mother.
