Puppies rescued in Sumy, Sumy region branch of Ukraine’s State emergency Service.
no comment

Video. Ukrainian firefighters rescue five puppies

Firefighters from the Sumy region branch of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service rescued five puppies while they were battling a blaze at a non-residential in the city of Sumy.

Firefighters from the Sumy region branch of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service rescued five puppies while they were battling a blaze at a non-residential in the city of Sumy.

The puppies escaped the blaze unharmed and were returned to their mother.

More from no comment

Latest video