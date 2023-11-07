WATCH: Palestinian first responders in Khan Younes after Israeli strike

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday that Israel will take control of "overall security" of besieged Gaza after the war, as the Hamas-run health ministry said the death toll has surged past 10,000.

Resisting calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu said there would be no letup in the war to destroy Hamas, whose 7 October attack left 1,400 dead in Israel, most of them civilians.

The Palestinian militant group also took more than 240 people hostage, including children and elderly people, in an attack that prompted Israel's massive bombardment of Gaza and an intensifying ground offensive.

One month after the war began, the Hamas-run health ministry said the death toll in Gaza had surpassed 10,000 people - more than 4,000 of them children.

With international criticism of Israel's conduct of the war mounting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Gaza was becoming a "graveyard for children".