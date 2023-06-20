WATCH: Macron opens Paris Air Show after four-year break

The Paris Air Show opened on Monday after a four-year break, with the aerospace industry bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic but under pressure to slash its carbon footprint.

Organisers have billed the biennial event as the "recovery airshow" after the coronavirus ravaged the sector and saw the event cancelled in 2021.

The aerospace industry is flocking back to Le Bourget airport outside Paris, as aircraft makers field hundreds of orders and airlines brace for a near-record number of passengers this year.