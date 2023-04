More than 1150 runners get ready to take part in the "Marathon des Sables", a six-day 251 km (156 mi) ultramarathon across the Sahara Desert in Morocco, that starts on Sunday.

The participants, who are camped on the desert, pack their food and medical kits while the medical teams check the fitness certificates of all the participants.

It is the 37th time the race has been held. They are due to finish on May 1st.