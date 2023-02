Pimped-up Cadillacs, greaser quiffs, cat eye shades and Stetson hats: the 29th edition of the "Rockin' Race Jamboree" festival of rock'n'roll, swing and rockabilly gets people dancing in the streets of the Andalusian town of Torremolinos.

It's a festival that welcomes people from all over the world, from "countries as diverse as Israel, New Zealand, Canada, practically all of Europe, the USA, Mexico", according to the festival's director Guillermo Miguel Jimenez.

