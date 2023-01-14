Fierce fighting continues in the small eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, near Bakhmut, with tanks on the outskirts firing from the roadside and explosions on the horizons of the surrounding farmland.

That’s the claim from Kyiv, despite Russia saying on Friday that it had taken control of the town.

According to British broadcaster Sky News, while the leader of a Russian mercenary group has claimed to have taken the town, Ukrainian soldiers say it is still contested.

In footage from the broadcaster, soldiers are seen both in heavy military vehicles and on foot, operating handheld drones in the middle of a cluster of houses.

Capturing the town of Soledar would mark an elusive victory for the Kremlin but come at the cost of heavy Russian losses and extensive destruction of the territory they claim.

Click on the video to watch the No Comment.