Supporters of outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police on Monday, setting fire to several vehicles and allegedly attempting to invade the federal police’s headquarters in the capital city of Brasilia.

Protesters, many wearing the yellow and green of the Brazilian flag that has come to symbolise support for Bolsonaro, circulated on local television channels and social media.

The motive behind the protests remained unclear. Since Bolsonaro lost re-election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October, his supporters have gathered across the country refusing to concede defeat and asking for the armed forces to intervene.

Earlier Monday, the nation’s electoral authority awarded da Silva and his vice president an official certification, sealing their victory.

