This week, the Phrygian cap, the symbol of the French republic but wearing sneakers as a nod to the present, has been unveiled as the mascot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

NASA successfully launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon.

A baby elephant interrupted a Kenyan local reporter during a piece to camera.

"Help, help, our patient is dying, the earth is dying" shouted a medic as she was performing CPR on a globe at a protest during the COP27 climate conference in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.

Water was gushing from the Wyangala Dam in New South Wales, Australia, after the region was hit by incessant rains triggering flash floods.

The elusive British street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest work: a gymnast painted onto a bombed-out building in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

