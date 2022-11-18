English
Protesters gather in front of the provincial government headquarters in Sfax, Tunisia
Growing anger at waste crisis gripping Tunisia's second city

Over 1,000 protesters gathered in Tunisia's second city Sfax on Thursday to voice their frustration at the ongoing waste crisis exacerbated by a landfill fire polluting the city's air.

Rubbish has been piling up in the streets of Sfax for months, as available landfill sites reach capacity. Local residents are being forced to burn their own refuse.

Protestors, including refuse collectors, gathered in front of the provincial government headquarters chanting: "Sfax is forgotten, rubbish is eating it in every street".

They demanded the resignation of Sfax's governor Fakher Fakhfakh, who the previous day attempted to play down the dangers of a landfill fire near the city's port.

