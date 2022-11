Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has inaugurated the 'Musiad' housing complex for internally displaced Syrians, near the village of Mashhad Ruhin, north of the town of Sarmada in the Syrian rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib. The complex was built with Ankara's support.

Soylu said Turkey will build 25,000 housing units in northern Syria by the end of the year.