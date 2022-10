A race to be mayor of a remote Peruvian town has been decided on the flip of a coin.

The town's two candidates tied for first place in the local election - and there was no appetite for a second-round run-off.

The unusual tie-breaker took place in a public ceremony and the coin was tossed by an official of the Natural Office of Electoral Processes. Luck favoured the candidate Alfredo Baldarrago Castillo, of the leftist Peru Libre party.