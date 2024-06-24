EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Greece: Warning issued to tourists as 'high temperatures will be more and more frequent'

FILE - A woman takes a selfie in front of Parthenon temple atop of the ancient Acropolis hill during a heat wave in Athens, Greece, Friday, July 21, 2023.
FILE - A woman takes a selfie in front of Parthenon temple atop of the ancient Acropolis hill during a heat wave in Athens, Greece, Friday, July 21, 2023. Copyright AP
Copyright AP
By Symela Touchtidou
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

There has been a spate of tourist deaths in Greece as temperatures hit 43 degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists and visitors to Greece have been warned not to "take unnecessary risks" in the wake of the deaths of Europeans during the recent heatwave.

Three tourists were found dead in just one week, more went missing and today a 68-year-old German man was found unresponsive on the Greek island of Chania.

Greece has been hit by its earliest ever heatwave, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees. The Greek Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis put this down to the climate crisissaying, "People need to understand that climate change is happening and that they need to be very careful".

Greece's geography and proximity to Africa are some of the factors that make it particularly vulnerable to the effects of human-caused climate change. Read more on why Greece is warming so fast.

Don't 'underestimate' the impact of extreme heat

The government minister said, "We have had cases of foreign travellers who lost their lives in Greece. They lost their lives because they underestimated the phenomenon [of climate change]".

He went on to say holidaymakers need to be "very careful" while visiting the country as it grapples with soaring temperatures, and to not take "unnecessary risks".

While tourist attractions such as the Acropolis frequently close to protect visitors, the tourists who have died had mostly gone out walking at the height of the day's heat.

Read our guide to expert advice on hiking in hot weather.

Watch out for the signs of heat stroke

Confusion, difficulty in making decisions and an altered perception of risk are a few of the warning signs that you may be suffering from the effects of heat.

According to experts, getting into the shade or a cool place, drinking water and seeking medical help are the best options.

There are certain populations who are especially in danger during heatwaves. Babies, young children, people with pre-existing health conditions and the elderly should take particular care to stay indoors.

See more of Greece's heatwave in the video above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Public health Extreme weather Greece Climate crisis climate change Heatwave