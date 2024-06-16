Three missing tourists found dead in just one week on Greek islands

An American tourist who went missing on Mathraki was found dead on Sunday, according to Greek broadcaster Skai news, the third in a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55-year-old man vanished from his hotel on the Greek island of Mithraki last Tuesday and was found dead on Sunday, according to Corfu TV news.

His death is the third in the country in recent weeks.

A 74-year-old man from The Netherlands was found dead on Saturday on the island of Samos after going for a walk alone in the southwest of the island. His body was eventually found in a ravine.

British TV doctor Michael Mosley was found dead on the island of Symi a week ago. Mosley had apparently fallen down a steep slope, the mayor of Symi Lefteris Papakalodoukas told Sky news.

In this undated photo provided by the BBC on Sunday, June 9, 2024, doctor and broadcaster Michael Mosley speaks on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. AP/AP

Several tourists currently remain missing in the country.

Another American tourist, 59 yeaar old Albert Calibet, is missing on the island of Amorgos after going missing following a hike.

ABC News reported that several of Calibet's family and friends have travelled to Greece in order to search for the retired police officer, who is originally from Los Angeles county.

And a search operation is continuing for two missing French tourists on the Greek island of Sikinos, according to local media.

The rescue mission will use volunteers, firefighters and recruit a police team from the nearby island of Ios. The two women were visiting Greece from France and aged 73 and 64-years-old.

News channel Cyclades24 said the women were staying in different hotels but were allegedly connected to one another.

Authorities warn of heat risk

The deputy mayor of tourism of Amorgos, Popi Despotidi told iefimerida.gr that Calibet's disappearance may have been impacted by the heat.

"These days the island is unbearably hot. We are considering all possibilities" said Despotidi.

An urgent warning has been issued to visitors as Greece hits an unusually early heatwave with temperatures reaching up to 44.5C in the city of Chania, in north-western Crete.

Greece has long suffered from bouts of intense heat, but none recorded so early in the summer season, according to the national meteorological service, EMY.

The Acropolis in Athens and several other tourist destinations were forced to close this week after reports that people were fainting whilst waiting in line under sweltering temperatures.

Cyprus Heatwave

Meanwhile in Cyprus on Sunday a health official said a second elderly person died from heatstroke after a weeklong heatwave with reportedly broke record temperatures for the month of June.

An 84 year-old woman died a day after her admission to a hospital on Friday, said State Health Services Organization spokesman Charalambos Charilaou. He said another three elderly patients were in serious condition.

Temperatures on the island have soared all week, exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).