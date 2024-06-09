ADVERTISEMENT
Body of missing British celebrity found on the Greek island of Symi

Beach of Agios Nikolaos from where British doctor and television presenter Michael Mosley, is believed to have set out, on the island of Symi, Greece, June 7th 2024
Beach of Agios Nikolaos from where British doctor and television presenter Michael Mosley, is believed to have set out, on the island of Symi, Greece, June 7th 2024 Copyright Antonis Mystiloglou/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Antonis Mystiloglou/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Daniel Bellamy with AP
By Daniel Bellamy with AP
The body of missing TV presenter Michael Mosley has been found near to a beach on the island.

A Greek TV crew from ERT spotted a body on Sunday morning a few meters from the beach of Agia Marina on a rocky hillside as they were filming from a boat.

The mayor of Symi Lefteris Papakalodoukas then confirmed the body was Mosley's.

By Sunday morning the search and rescue operation had focussed on a network of water-filled tunnels on a rocky area near the coastal town of Agia Marina.

It's believed Mosley had set off on a walk along a nearby coastal path on Wednesday afternoon and had been missing ever since.

Mosley is well-known in Britain for his regular appearances on television and radio and for his column in the Daily Mail newspaper. He is known outside the U.K. for his 2013 book “The Fast Diet,” which he co-authored with journalist Mimi Spencer. The “5:2 diet" set out how people can lose weight fast by minimizing their calorie intake for two days in a week while eating healthily on the other five.

He has subsequently introduced the Fast 800 diet, a rapid weight loss programme, and has made a number of films about diet and exercise.

Mosley has often pushed his body to extreme lengths to see the effects of his diets and also lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the BBC documentary “Infested! Living With Parasites.”

Our journalists are working on this breaking story and more details will follow shortly.

