Every year US authorities release a list of the weird and wacky things seized at airports.

The Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) 2022 'Top 10 Catches' collection is an eye opener to say the least, revealing that Americans tried to bring guns, grenades and even cattle prods onto passenger planes across the country.

Here are last year’s most bizarre airport security finds.

10. Soiled money in crutches

Normally used for walking while injured, these crutches were found to be stuffed full of soiled banknotes.

“It's hard to imagine someone thinking this idea did not stink,” the TSA said in a video publicising the discovery.

TSA dubs these 'poop money crutches'. TSA

9. Inert grenade

The grenade was found to be a dud after Milwaukee’s bomb squad was called to the scene.

TSA agents found a passenger attempting to smuggle an inert grenade. TSA

8. Cattle prods

Not one, not two, but three electric cattle prods were unearthed by TSA officers at Washington’s Dulles Airport. They were packed inside a carry-on guitar case alongside the instrument in September.

In a press release, TSA said it would have had no issue had the items been packed in a checked bag, but passengers certainly cannot carry an electric cattle prod into the cabin of an aircraft.

Airport security led the passenger to repack them into a checked bag that was put in the hold.

Orange cattle prods TSA

7. Gun in a PlayStation

This one was flagged up by an X-ray, which showed a conspicuous image.

6. Drug hair ties

It is not clear when the drugs were found, though the TSA said in their video: “This isn't the best way to put your hair up high”.

TSA discovered scrunchies stuffed with pills. TSA

5. Knife in laptop

A knife was discovered taped to the inside of a laptop.

Cutting edge technology… TSA

4. Gun in a medical arm sling

In September, a man claimed he forgot to take a loaded 9mm handgun out of his medical sling before going through security at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in New York.

A man attempted to pass through a New York airport with a gun in his medical sling. TSA

3. Peanut butter firearm

Officers discovered a disassembled handgun wrapped in plastic and concealed in jars filled with peanut butter.

One passenger tried to conceal a gun in peanut butter. TSA

2. Gun in a chicken

The plot chickens with this next one: A pistol was stuffed inside a raw chicken. Yes, you read that right.

The grizzly discovery was made on 7 November at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

In Florida, a gun was found concealed in a chicken carcass TSA

1. Fentanyl inside candy wrappers

TSA officers confiscated about 12,000 fentanyl pills from a suspect who had allegedly hidden them inside candy boxes and bags while going through the Los Angeles International Airport, according to the LA Sheriff’s Department.

Fentanyl was discovered in candy packages in LA. TSA

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid, is up to 100 times more potent than morphine and has ravaged American society in recent years.