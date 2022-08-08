Wine and windsurfing: Croatia's Pelješac peninsula

The natural beauty and perfect weather conditions of the Pelješac peninsula in Croatia make it a favourite among wind and kitesurfers.

Now the recently opened 2.4 km Pelješac bridge, which connects the peninsula with the rest of southern Croatia, makes getting there so much easier.

Croatia's brand new Pelješac bridge. Euronews

"This bridge is the most important infrastructure project in Croatia for a very long time, perhaps ever. It’s also crucial for Dubrovnik Neretva County, which up until recently was divided into two parts. So this brings our county together. This piece of land not only connects Croatia it is also now directly part of the EU," said Nikola Dobroslavić, Dubrovnik Regional Governor.

The Pelješac peninsula is famous for its wines. Euronews

The peninsula is also renowned for its wine with vineyards dotted along the coast.

Krešimir Vuković, manager of Grgich Winery explained to Euronews why the grapes in this part of Europe are so special.

"The specific thing is definitely the soil and the soil structure, it’s a red soil with pebbles, which is great for grapes. In addition, we have great slopes and great sunshine. Shining directly down, there’s refraction from the sea to the rocks, so we have a threefold effect of the sun on the grapes."