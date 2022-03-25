China welcomes cherry blossom season with dazzling firework display

Fireworks, illuminations and flashing lights are welcoming the start of cherry blossom season in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei Province.

The celebration of colour at Donghu Moshan Park is attracting throngs of visitors from across the country - all eager to enjoy the dramatic springtime spectacle.

"We have applied many high-tech, interactive and participatory devices into the experience," says Zou Hui, an employee at the park.

"At the Joy Corridor, children can step on the image of a piano on the floor, and then hear sounds just like those from a piano. We hope to bring a perfect cherry blossom experience to the visitors."

In China, sakura blossoms flower between late March and April, symbolising feminine power, strength and sexuality.

Wuhan is the most famous location in the nation for viewing the flowers, with as many as 500,000 trees spread across the city.

Visitors to the festival can walk along tree-lined pathways by day, and experience interactive light displays by night. All while enjoying the sweet scent of cherry blossom drifting across the evening breeze.

Watch the video above to see the cherry blossom festival for yourself.