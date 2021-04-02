In pictures: Cherry blossom blooms around the world as spring arrives

Spring is finally here in the Northern Hemisphere: which means the beautiful cherry blossom has appeared too!

From Japan to the Netherlands, from China to the US - everyone's favourite springtime sight is here, and it's spectacular as ever.

In Kyoto, Japan - a city famous for its cherry blossom - the bloom has had its earliest peak since 812. It's believed that our warming climate is why blossom is blooming so early this year around the world.

While the cause of the early appearance of cherry blossom isn't the most uplifting thing, looking at photos of this year's bloom is still a wonderful way to spend some time while we can't always see them in person.

Asia

Japan

Cherry blossom is seen as symbolic of life, death and rebirth in Japanese culture. AP Photo

An empty bench in the closed zone of Inokashira Park in Tokyo. Philip Fong/AFP

Although the pandemic has limited people's ability to enjoy this season, people in Japan have still been able to see the blossom in Inokashira Park, Tokyo. Philip Fong/AFP

The blossom makes for excellent Instagram backdrops for anyone with pets. Philip Fong/AFP

Blossom also makes for a great selfie backdrop for humans too. Behrouz Mehri/AP Photo

But Japan isn't the only country in Asia with an extraordinary bloom of cherry blossom.

South Korea

People in South Korea enjoying the cherry blossom. AP Photo

Under the bloom in a park in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo

China

People taking photos at the Yuyuantan Park during a spring festival in Beijing. AP Photo

Cherry blossom in Beijing. AP Photo

North America

The US

The Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington DC, US. AP Photo

People sit under Yoshino cherry trees in full bloom around the Tidal Basin in Washington. AP Photo

Europe

The Netherlands

Visitors to the Cherry Blossom Park in Amstelveen on the outskirts of Amsterdam, Netherlands. AP Photo

Inside the Netherlands' Cherry Blossom Park. AP Photo

The UK

A woman runs past a cherry blossom tree in St James Park, central London. AFP

