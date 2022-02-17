The UK is braced for more travel disruption this week with a second storm due to hit early tomorrow morning (18 February).

Storm Eunice has been upgraded to a ‘red’ warning for parts of southwest England and south Wales. This is the highest level in the Met Office’s ranking of weather warnings, meaning there is a threat to life from flying debris.

An amber warning remains in place for much of the rest of Wales and England as far north as Manchester. But people across the country are being urged to avoid travelling, with London North Easter Railway (LNER) telling passengers not to go between London, York and Leeds on Friday.

The most exposed coastal areas could see gusts of over 90 mph, while those in amber areas could also be pummelled by winds of 70 to 80 mph, the Met Office said in an update this morning.

UK weather warnings in force as of midday on Thursday 17 February. Met Office

It comes fast in the wake of Storm Dudley, which brought chaos to roads, rail and ferry services across northern England and Scotland on 16 February and has left thousands without power.

Felled trees and flying objects created a particular hazard for train drivers - with a trampoline obstructing one train for two hours outside Cardiff Central station.

The rare red warning is currently in force from 7am until 12pm on Friday. It is only the third such wind warning to be issued since March 2018. While the amber warning runs from 5am until 9pm. Both are subject to change so it’s worth checking the Met Office for the latest forecast.

There is also a yellow warning for wind from Belfast to Newcastle, and a yellow warning for snow in Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland, signalling that rail and air travel could be disrupted here too.

Can you take the train during Storm Eunice?

If you’re planning on travelling by train over the next couple of days then keep an eye on the latest social media and website announcements from the rail company you’ve booked with.

National Rail has an overview of which services are still running, and which have been amended or suspended altogether. Most rail companies have asked people not to travel on Friday.

Transport for Wales Rail warns this will be “the largest and most impactful storm affecting Wales for many years,” and is among those urging customers not to travel tomorrow. The publicly-owned rail company is accepting tickets for Friday today, Saturday and Sunday, or offering full refunds.

LNER and Great Northern are also allowing customers to change their day of travel. As 50 mph speed restrictions are in place during the storm, journeys that do run will be significantly delayed.

Are flights affected by Storm Eunice?

Bristol airport has noted the red warning over its skies. It advises fliers to check their airlines’ website for the latest updates. Cardiff airport has not yet issued any special advice in light of Storm Eunice.

There is also a possibility of disruption to flights to and from Gatwick, the airport tweeted this morning. Its shuttle service to the North terminal could also be affected between 10am to 4pm, so it suggests passengers arrive earlier than they normally would.

Drivers warned of high winds risk

Road users are being urged to take care too as wind speeds pick up ahead of Storm Eunice.

“We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve,” says head of road safety at National Highways, Jeremy Phillips.

He adds, “In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.”

If high winds reach a persistent tempo, bridges may even be closed to traffic and diversions put in place.